MAGA Podcaster Turned FBI Boss Demands 20-Agent Security Detail

The thing that stands out for me is the utter incompetence of the people in the Trump administration, and how much they wanted to be pampered and indulged. They claim they want efficiency but produce just the opposite. I wonder how many American voters realize that the two largest agencies overseeing health care in the United States are being run by two people who don’t have five minutes of medical training. And that the FBI is now being run by two MAGAt podcaster hucksters, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, who know nothing of law enforcement. It is also interesting that Bongino, who is principally known for his pseudo-hyper-masculinity is such a weak and frightened man he has demanded a 24-hour 20-agent team of bodyguards to protect him. It will cost millions, but it is your money and mine, not his, so what does he care?

MAGAt huckster Dan Bongino, just made the Deputy Director of the FBI. Credit: Roy Rochlin / Getty

The MAGA podcaster who was tapped to be the FBI’s second in command has chosen to be protected by as many as 20 agents—while his predecessors have often had no security detail at all, NBC News reported.

Last week, the agency put out an internal call for agents willing to sign up to abandon their ordinary duties and protect Deputy Director Dan Bongino 24 hours a day for month-long stints, unnamed FBI officials told NBC.

A pair of former FBI officials told the outlet that level of protection could require a score of agents, pulling man-power away from important law enforcement teams at the bureau.

Unlike most deputy directors, who are FBI agents, Bongino had no experience at the bureau before he was hired by President Donald Trump and the agency’s director, Kash Patel. Bongino, 50, has previously worked as a Secret Service agent and a New York City police officer, although most recently he has been a popular pro-MAGA online commentator. He hosted Trump on his show […]