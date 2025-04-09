‘Cost us $26M!’ Jasmine Crockett spits ‘fire’ at Trump’s golfing

While psychopath “emperor” Trump and his cretinous minions blather on about efficiency while they dismantle the government and destroy the wellbeing of America, you and I are spending millions of dollars to pay for the “emperor’s” golf games. It is straight out of the reign of Nero and Caligula.

Democratic Representative from Texas Jasmine Crockett at the House Oversight subcommittee calling out the millions of tax dollars spent for

“emperor” Trump’s golf games.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) slammed President Donald Trump for spending at least $26 million of taxpayer money to play golf in the first two months of his presidency.

During a DOGE subcommittee hearing chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday, Crockett wondered why Republicans were focused on dismantling government services instead of cutting waste generated by Trump’s vacations.

“They are lighting the Social Security on fire, Medicaid on fire, Medicare on fire, 401(k)s on fire, Department of Education on fire,” she explained. “And instead, what we need to light on fire are Trump’s tariffs.”

“In fact, we could probably go a little bit further,” she continued. “Let’s talk about the fact that as of March 30th, Trump’s golfing has cost us approximately $26 million. And the last time I checked, we’re not getting anything in return for that.

Crockett noted that Trump was “going to golf as the markets were tanking.”

He decided he was going […]