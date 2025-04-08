Trump Will Get His Showy (And Likely Expensive) Military Parade in D.C.

I have been waiting for this. All dictators like nothing better than huge ceremonial military displays. Think about Nazi Germany, North Korea, Stalin’s Soviet Union, and Putin’s Russia. So it appears So, that’s where we are headed on Saturday, June 14, for the maximum leader’s 79th birthday. It will cost tens of millions, as this report describes, but he doesn’t care, it’s your money and mine.

Convicted felon and President Donald Trump is planning a big military parade in June. Credit: Darrow Montgomery

President Donald Trump for years has lusted after a big military parade over which he could preside—just like he sees leaders do in other mostly authoritative countries.

During his first term in 2018, Trump wanted a grandiose military parade on the streets of D.C.

But Trump angrily and reluctantly canceled his plans after military leaders said it would cost $92 million and after District officials complained that heavy military equipment—tanks and planes included—would tear up the roadways and cost $21 million just for parade public safety.

Now, second-term Trump apparently won’t be denied.

According to a D.C. source with knowledge of the plan that’s still being developed, Trump has commandeered Saturday, June 14—the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and, as it happens, Trump’s 79th birthday—for his military parade. It would stretch almost four miles from the Pentagon in Arlington to the White House, according to the source, who stressed that local officials are just learning of it.

Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karantonis, who describes Arlington as a “9/11 city” that is proud of […]