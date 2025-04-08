Climate crisis on track to destroy capitalism, warns top insurer

Capitalism is fine, as long as there is one modification, the first priority must be that your capitalism must be conducted in such a way that it promotes wellbeing. Government policies must do the same. You can see how this works, and how it proves what I am saying is factually accurate. Look at the top seven happiest countries in the world. The central problem with capitalism in the United States, as this article describes, is that fostering wellbeing means nothing to the Trump government, and it is going to devastate your life.

The climate crisis is on track to destroy capitalism, a top insurer has warned, with the vast cost of extreme weather impacts leaving the financial sector unable to operate.

The world is fast approaching temperature levels where insurers will no longer be able to offer cover for many climate risks, said Günther Thallinger, on the board of Allianz SE, one of the world’s biggest insurance companies. He said that without insurance, which is already being pulled in some places, many other financial services become unviable, from mortgages to investments.

Global carbon emissions are still rising and current policies will result in a rise in global temperature between 2.2C and 3.4C above pre-industrial levels. The damage at 3C will be so great that governments will be unable to provide financial bailouts and it will be impossible to adapt to many climate impacts, said Thallinger, who is also the chair of the German company’s investment board and was previously CEO of Allianz Investment Management.

The core business of the insurance industry is risk management and it has long taken […]