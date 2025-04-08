American healthcare already the worst amongst the developed democracies of the world and by orders of magnitude the most expensive, has been so severely destroyed that your healthcare is already seriously compromised and your health may be at risk. Imagine, we have a system in which the two leading government agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Health and Human Services, are both headed by individuals who do not have even 5 minutes of medical training. Only you can change this, by nonviolently demonstrating frequently, buying nothing from a business that supported the monster, and voting only for Democrats.

Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria, which causes gonorrhea. Credit: NIH

At a time when the world is down to a single drug that can reliably cure gonorrhea, the U.S. government has shuttered the country’s premier sexually transmitted diseases laboratory, leaving experts aghast and fearful about what lies ahead.

The STD lab at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a leading player in global efforts to monitor for drug resistance in the bacteria that cause these diseases — was among the targets of major staff slashing at the CDC this past week. All 28 full-time employees of the lab were fired.

STD clinicians and researchers were flummoxed, both because most of the other infectious diseases functions of the CDC were spared in this round of cuts, and because of the critical nature of the work the lab performed. Until the Trump administration announced the United States was withdrawing from the World Health Organization, the CDC lab was one of three international reference laboratories for STDs that worked with the WHO to conduct surveillance for infection rates and drug-resistance patterns and to recommend the […]