White House Adviser Peter Navarro Calls Fictional Alter Ego An ‘Inside Joke’

Here is the proof that both the media and psychopath “emperor” Trump have known for years that Peter Navarro is a fraud and pseudo-economist. Yet how many Americans do you think know anything about this? Why isn’t it mentioned every time Navarro’s name comes up?

Fraudster and pseudo-economist Peter Navarro aka Ron Vara and psychopath “emperor” Trump’s economics advisor Credit: Getty

A publishing company plans to add an advisory note to future copies of a book written by White House adviser Peter Navarro, after it was revealed that Navarro fabricated one of the people he quoted.

The character Ron Vara appears in Navarro’s 2011 book, Death By China, offering dire warnings about Chinese imports.

“Only the Chinese can turn a leather sofa into an acid bath, a baby crib into a lethal weapon, and a cellphone battery into heart-piercing shrapnel,” Vara is quoted as saying.

But while the book is not supposed to be fiction, Vara is a made-up character.

“Ron Vara is an anagram of Navarro,” said Tom Bartlett, a journalist who exposed the ruse in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Vara appears in half a dozen of Navarro’s books, dating to 2001.

Navarro, who directs the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, defended the fabrication as a “whimsical device.”

“At no time was the character used improperly as a fact source,” he wrote in an email. “It’s just a […]