‘Turbulence far away’: NYT exposes Trump ‘moneymaking weekend’ amid huge ‘market meltdown’

As the global markets were tumbling at record levels, President Donald Trump was reportedly on a money-making spree in Mar-a-Lago.
As everyday folks were checking in on their 401ks and worrying about losing their Social Security payments, Trump’s family was pushing numerous separate money-making schemes, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
In an article entitled “Trump Family’s Cash Registers Ring as Financial Meltdown Plays Out,” the Times reports, “The party was on at a Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at the president’s Doral resort in Florida and a fund-raiser at Mar-a-Lago, even as markets tumbled.”
The piece, which features reporting from Maggie Haberman, who has seen Trump lash out against her reporting recently, reports that, “The financial market meltdown was underway when President Trump boarded Air Force One on his way to Florida on Thursday for a doubleheader of sorts: a […]
Meanwhile, while we’re all fistracted, they are moving forward with the tax breaks for the wealthy, including increases in taxes for the middle class and an increase in the debt ceiling, in Congress.
Headline from CNBC
U.S. Senate Republicans pass measure to move forward on Trump’s tax cuts
