‘Turbulence far away’: NYT exposes Trump ‘moneymaking weekend’ amid huge ‘market meltdown’

As the days go on psychopath “emperor” Trump makes it ever more clear how little he is concerned with actual governing in a democracy sense. He shows Americans by his daily actions that he sees them as peasants and himself as above their petty wellbeing. And, because the corrupt U.S. Supreme Court permits the oligarchs to buy politicians while he, himself, is immune from any official wrongdoing what Trump cares about is grifting further wealth for himself and his family and his golf game. As I read each day’s stories about Trump, he reminds me more and more of emperors Nero or Caligula.

Psychopath “emperor” Trump had no time to look after the wellbeing of Americans while the markets crashed or to honor the bodies of four dead American soldiers as their bodies were returned from Lithuania. He only had time or interest in making personal money for himself and golfing. Credit: People.com

As the global markets were tumbling at record levels, President Donald Trump was reportedly on a money-making spree in Mar-a-Lago.

As everyday folks were checking in on their 401ks and worrying about losing their Social Security payments, Trump’s family was pushing numerous separate money-making schemes, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

In an article entitled “Trump Family’s Cash Registers Ring as Financial Meltdown Plays Out,” the Times reports, “The party was on at a Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at the president’s Doral resort in Florida and a fund-raiser at Mar-a-Lago, even as markets tumbled.”

The piece, which features reporting from Maggie Haberman, who has seen Trump lash out against her reporting recently, reports that, “The financial market meltdown was underway when President Trump boarded Air Force One on his way to Florida on Thursday for a doubleheader of sorts: a […]