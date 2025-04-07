The entire tariff Executive Order is based on bogus numbers and a fake expert economist

This should be the most important story in the news on every media platform, but it is not; either because except for Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, and a few other commentators, journalists and their editors and producers are afraid to publish or broadcast it, or they don’t understand it. Here is the truth about how one man, aided and abetted, by a small group of fascist oligarchs, a corrupt Supreme Court and his Congressional quislings is attempting to create a neo-medieval world order based on a lie so bold and outrageous, I believe its perpetrator, psychopath “emperor”Trump will go down as amongst the evilest leaders in human history. How did this happen? Trump is using a scheme put forward by his pseudo-economist Peter Navarro, speaking through his anagram personality Ron Vara. It is akin to something from Edward Gibbon’s The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.

No sillier than that which Trump has done

Okay, if you listened to or watched any of the Rose Garden debacle signing of tariffs on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, you may have been wondering just how in the heck he came up with these tariff percentages.

Well, first, here is the Trump administration’s explanation for the varying percentages–let’s do just one. How about Indonesia?

Follow this illogical math carefully:

Indonesia: We have a trade deficit with them of 17.8 billion and their exports to us are at ~28 billion.

So, we are going to divide 17.8 B by 28 B, and you will get almost .64………….hence, the tariff Indonesia charges us is 64%. This is not true. It is a lie.

And yes, I know. This is significantly silly math as there are no actual tariffs calculated this way–not by any country.

On top of this silliness, Indonesia does not impose that 64% tariff on us to start with—but never one to let the truth get in the way of the lies, Trump declared that we are halving this made-up 64% tariff and charging them 32% because we are […]