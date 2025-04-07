The entire tariff Executive Order is based on bogus numbers and a fake expert economist

Okay, if you listened to or watched any of the Rose Garden debacle signing of tariffs on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, you may have been wondering just how in the heck he came up with these tariff percentages.
Well, first, here is the Trump administration’s explanation for the varying percentages–let’s do just one. How about Indonesia?
Follow this illogical math carefully:
Indonesia: We have a trade deficit with them of 17.8 billion and their exports to us are at ~28 billion.
So, we are going to divide 17.8 B by 28 B, and you will get almost .64………….hence, the tariff Indonesia charges us is 64%. This is not true. It is a lie.
And yes, I know. This is significantly silly math as there are no actual tariffs calculated this way–not by any country.
On top of this silliness, Indonesia does not impose that 64% tariff on us to start with—but never one to let the truth get in the way of the lies, Trump declared that we are halving this made-up 64% tariff and charging them 32% because we are […]
I heard this from an Australian. Thank you for providing this article explaining it.
A bogus by line for a bogus economist. Not that I have much faith in this source nor do I have any faith in Economics as a profession. They are whores who will babble in any direction what they are paid to babble toward. The sooner we can tell ourselves the truth about this the better off we will all be. Think outside the box.