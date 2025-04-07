‘Oligarchy’: Trump exempts big oil donors from tariffs package

I keep watching to see whether American voters are clear that as long as psychopath “emperor” Trump is President nothing is going to be done to prepare and obviate the impact of climate change on their lives. He is completely corrupt and in the service of the carbon oligarchs who bought him his office. Do you think MAGAt voters understand this, and the impact his failures to foster their wellbeing are going to have on their personal lives? I don’t. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll taken between March 31 and April 2 from 1,486 adults showed Trump’s lowest rating in the survey this term, but 43% still approved of him. MAGAt voters it seems still live in a dream world.

The Suncor Energy refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Credit: NurPhoto / Getty

The sweeping package of tariffs unveiled by Donald Trump on Wednesday includes an exemption for the energy sector, which is a clear sign of the president’s fealty to his big oil donors over the American people, advocates say.

Trump’s new 10% universal tariffs – which are higher for many major economies – are wreaking havoc on the global economy and are expected to increase consumer prices in the US. But the levies will not apply to many fossil fuel products, including liquefied natural gas imports, crude oil from Canada, and materials needed for making petrochemicals.

Oil interests celebrated the carveout: “We welcome President Trump’s decision to exclude oil and natural gas from new tariffs, underscoring the complexity of integrated global energy markets and the importance of America’s role as a net energy exporter,” Mike Sommers, head of the top US fossil fuel lobby group, the American Petroleum Institute, wrote in a social media post. “We will continue working with the Trump administration on trade policies that support American energy dominance.”

Sommers’ statement […]