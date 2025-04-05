Trump Turns Homelessness Response Away From Housing, Toward Forced Treatment

In so many ways psychopath Trump, who sees himself as a kind of medieval lord, makes it clear he couldn’t care less about those whom he sees as American peasants. I see example after example of his attitude in the choices he makes; this article reports on his views of the homeless.

Homeless people in greater Los Angeles

President Donald Trump is vowing a new approach to getting homeless people off the streets by forcibly moving those living outside into large camps while mandating mental health and addiction treatment — an aggressive departure from the nation’s leading homelessness policy, which for decades has prioritized housing as the most effective way to combat the crisis.

“Our once-great cities have become unlivable, unsanitary nightmares,” Trump said in a presidential campaign videoopens in a new tab or window. “For those who are severely mentally ill and deeply disturbed, we will bring them to mental institutions, where they belong, with the goal of reintegrating them back into society once they are well enough to manage.”

Now that he’s in office, the assault on “Housing Firstopens in a new tab or window” has begun.

White House officials haven’t announced a formal policy but are opening the door to a treatment-first agenda, while engineering a major overhaul of the housing and social service programs that form the backbone of the homelessness response system that […]