The billionaire-filled city so secretive it does not want outsiders to know that it exists

Yet another example of the neo-medieval trend that is socially reshaping the United States. You have probably never heard of Bradbury, California, and that is the way the residents want it. It is the richest city in California.

A mansion on the edge of a cliff in Bradbury

Just east of Los Angeles sits one of the wealthiest cities in America, yet hardly anyone has ever heard of it.

That’s by design, since the millionaires and billionaires that live within the town limits don’t want anyone knowing about their enclave in the San Gabriel Valley, an area that has a bustling population of around 2 million.

Despite what they might have you believe, Bradbury, California, does in fact exist, though it would be a rather boring visit for the average Joe.

There’s no shopping to speak of and there are barely any sidewalks to stroll on. Bradbury is almost entirely comprised of gated sub communities and homeowners associations, SFGate reported.

If you don’t already have a friend that lives there, it’s not wise to go up to someone’s house looking to make some. That’s because the town has an ordinance banning people from walking up to front doors and knocking without permission.

And since its founding in 1957, a time when the suburbs were […]