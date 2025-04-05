Editor’s Note – Thank you

Stephan:

I want to thank all of you who wrote to send me good wishes. I really appreciate it. I have some kind of flu-cold, and it is as bad as when I got Covid. But, after spending the day in bed, I felt a little better and decided to come down and try to do SR, inasmuch as the United States, indeed the whole world, has been severely damaged by the madness of psychopath Trump. Anyway, I hope this illness is ending, and I thank you again for your good wishes.