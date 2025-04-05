Americans are behind on car payments at a record level

Americans are missing their car payments at the highest rate in decades, according to Fitch Ratings data.
Why it matters: Car costs, including loans and insurance, have soared in an economy where consumers are showing mounting signs of stress.
By the numbers: 6.6% of of subprime auto borrowers were at least 60 days past due on their loans as of January 2025.
- This is the highest level since the agency began collecting data. The fall and winter of 2024 saw the next highest subprime delinquency rates.
- Prime borrower scores are faring better than subprime, with 0.39% 60-day delinquencies in January 2025, up from 0.35% in January 2024.
Threat level: “Subprime auto loans face a deteriorating outlook for 2025,” a Fitch report said.
Driving the news: Multiple factors have increased the cost of car ownership, per Cox Automotive executive analyst Erin Keating, Axios’ Joann Muller reports.
- Vehicle prices are higher, averaging just under $50,000, and high loan rates (over 9% for new cars and almost 14% on used cars) are translating to steep monthly payments.
- Plus, car insurance rates are up 19% year over year, while repair and maintenance costs […]
I bought my first and only brand new car in 1968 and it cost my $5000 total price. I have never had a new car since that. I will never buy another new car again, at today’s prices. It is stupid to pay so much for transportation. Older cars are better because they do not have so much technology which WILL go bad sooner than the old cars (and trucks).
I meant to say “cost me”.