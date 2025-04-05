Americans are behind on car payments at a record level

As I lay in bed and thought about the disaster wrought on America by psychopath “monarch” Trump, the increase in car prices recurred several times, and I wondered how were Americans doing with car payments prior to Trump’s self-mutilation of the country of which he is President. So when I felt a little better I came down to my office and did a some research. It turns out people were struggling with car payments. So, I wondered, how would they do when car prices go up $3,500 to $15,000 (the numbers I have seen economists putting forward. My conclusion is that car sales are going to plummet. If you are thinking about buying a new car I would do so immediately, before the full impact of Trump’s madness comes into effect.

Americans are missing their car payments at the highest rate in decades, according to Fitch Ratings data.

Why it matters: Car costs, including loans and insurance, have soared in an economy where consumers are showing mounting signs of stress.

By the numbers: 6.6% of of subprime auto borrowers were at least 60 days past due on their loans as of January 2025.

This is the highest level since the agency began collecting data. The fall and winter of 2024 saw the next highest subprime delinquency rates.

Prime borrower scores are faring better than subprime, with 0.39% 60-day delinquencies in January 2025, up from 0.35% in January 2024.

Threat level: “Subprime auto loans face a deteriorating outlook for 2025,” a Fitch report said.

Driving the news: Multiple factors have increased the cost of car ownership, per Cox Automotive executive analyst Erin Keating, Axios’ Joann Muller reports.