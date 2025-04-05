In 2024 the United States was ranked by the World Health Organization as the worse healthcare, yet by orders of magnitude the most expensive, in the developed democracies. Thanks to psychopath “monarch” Trump American healthcare will now get significantly worse, Almost unbelievably America’s health system is now headed by two people, Robert Kenndy, Jr. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), and Susan Monarez acting Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, neither of whom has five minutes worth of training in medicine.

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought to be confirmed as Donald Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), he had to overcome a long record of fringe anti-science beliefs. He had indulged in conspiracies about chem trails, questioned whether HIV was the actual cause of AIDS, and, most notably, spread the repeatedly debunked theory that childhood vaccinations could lead to autism.

In private meetings with senators and public confirmation hearings, he downplayed that record and claimed he wasn’t anti-vaccine: “I am pro-safety,” Kennedy said in his opening statement at one hearing. “I believe vaccines have a critical role in health care.” He gave assurances to Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, an MD and one of the last Republican holdouts on his nomination, that he would not change federal vaccine guidance

But less than two months into his term, Kennedy is blocking the release of pro-vaccine data amid a widening measles outbreak even as he puts into motion long-term projects that seem set to further erode Americans’ wobbly trust in childhood vaccination. Coupled with the massive staff cuts at HHS, a weakened federal health department is being remade in Kennedy’s anti-vax, anti-science image — an overhaul that could have dangerous consequences for Americans’ health for years to come.

On Tuesday, […]