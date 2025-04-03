I have been predicting since Trump was sworn in as President that the United States will be in recession by June, and the American economic sectors, farming, construction, manufacturing, healthcare and others will be in crisis. If you actually look at the list Trump is holding you will see he is putting tariffs on unpopulated islands. I urge all of you to begin thinking about what you can do to protect yourself from what this ignorant psychopath and his fellow racist fascists are doing to damage the United States. It is going to get very personal.

Trump announces sweeping new tariffs, upending decades of US trade policy. Credit: The Guardian

Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on some of its largest trading partners on Wednesday, upending decades of US trade policy and threatening to unleash a global trade war on what he has called “liberation day”.

Trump said he will impose a 10% universal tariff on all imported foreign goods in addition to “reciprocal tariffs” on a few dozen countries, charging additional duties onto countries that Trump claims have “cheated” America.

The 10% universal tariff will go into effect on 5 April while the reciprocal tariffs will begin on 9 April.

“This is one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history,” Trump said in a long-winded speech on the White House lawn. For decades America had been “looted, pillaged and raped” by its trading partners, he said. “In many cases, the friend is worse than the foe.”

Over the past few months, Trump has rattled global stock markets, alarmed corporate executives and economists, and triggered heated rows with the US’s largest trading partners by […]