Travel Cancellations Surge as US Faces New Decline in Tourism: Canada, Western Europe, and Mexico See Increased Interest in Alternative Destinations

As this article says, “For decades, the United States has consistently ranked as one of the top three most visited countries in the world.” Well, that’s over. If you work in any part of the tourism industry you may very well be out of work in a few. months. The status of the United States has fallen so dramatically because of psychopath “monarch” Trump and his fascist vassals in Congress that tourism, traditionally a multi-billion dollar industry is radically declining. And, I think, the tariffs “monarch” Trump imposed Wednesday are going to significantly exacerbate this decline.

Credit: Travel and Tour World

For decades, the United States has consistently ranked as one of the top three most visited countries in the world. Major cities like New York, San Francisco, and Chicago, alongside iconic national parks like Yosemite, have long attracted international tourists. This, combined with the US’s role as a global business powerhouse, made it a travel hotspot. In 2023, the country welcomed 66.5 million visitors, and the numbers for 2024 were expected to be even higher. However, recent developments, including the political landscape and internal shifts, are beginning to change attitudes towards the US, leading to cancellations and a noticeable decline in tourist interest.

Political and Cultural Shifts Impacting US Tourism

In a surprising shift, the reelection of Donald Trump as president in 2024 has caused a significant change in foreign diplomacy, relations, and perceptions of the United States. These shifts, combined with polarizing domestic policies, are having a clear impact on the US tourism sector. A recent report by research firm Tourism Economics revealed that inbound travel to the US is now projected to decline by 5.5% […]