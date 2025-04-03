The IRS unit that audits billionaires has lost 38% of its employees since January, new data shows

As I told you yesterday, it is my view that Trump made a deal with a group of fascist billionaire oligarchs to dismantle American democracy and give them a level of influence and control they have never before attained. If they would buy him the Presidency through the weaponization of heavily funded, by them, misinformation that deluded resentful low IQ, low education, White supremacist, male dominance voters once he was in office he would see that that they would get billions of tax payer dollars for their companies, and that the IRS would not investigate their tax returns very closely. Well, that is exactly what is happening, as this report describes.

The IRS’s unit that audits billionaires and other ultrawealthy individuals has lost 38% of its employees this year amid the Trump administration’s slashing of the federal workforce, according to new data obtained by ICIJ. The office, known as Global High Wealth, employed 353 people before the cuts and has experienced a far higher rate of terminations compared to the IRS as a whole, the data shows.

The unit’s losses have left behind unfinished audits of ultrawealthy individuals and cases that have either stalled or are being closed, according to four current revenue agents within the high-wealth office. The agents spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

The losses are a big reversal for the IRS’s recent effort to step up its tax enforcement among the wealthiest Americans, who authorities say account for a disproportionately high share of tax cheating. Under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, Congress allocated the IRS $80 billion in additional funding, in part to strengthen its efforts to audit wealthy individuals and large corporations. However, Congressional Republicans have clawed back half […]