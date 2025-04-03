 JD Vance is now in charge of making museums racist

Psychopath “monarch” Trump has always been a White supremacist, as was his father before him. Now, seeing himself as an authoritarian leader of a fascist pseudo-democracy who can not be overruled, he is rewriting American history, as this article describes. As he does this, the spineless MAGAts in Congress are silent, and the American people themselves, as the voters of Florida made clear yesterday, they support the destruction of their democracy.

Vance will be in charge of whitewashing America’s museums. Credit: Associated Press

President Donald Trump launched a new attack on a revered American institution on Thursday night—a habit of his—with an executive order instructing Vice President JD Vance to begin purging the revered Smithsonian Institution of exhibits that do not align with Trump’s vision of white male supremacy.

The Smithsonian is a group of museums mostly located in Washington, D.C., and a zoo that are revered and respected around the world for preserving American history and culture. The attractions are one of the crown jewels of America’s capital city and one of the primary reasons more than 25 million people visit Washington each year.

Trump wants to change that.

In his executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” Trump falsely argues that the Smithsonian is part of a “a concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history, replacing objective facts with a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.”

This is the language Trump and other members of the conservative movement have […]