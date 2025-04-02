Widespread firings start at federal health agencies including many in leadership

Today psychopath “monarch” Trump gutted your healthcare. The result is going to be not just increased death, as Senator Bernie Sanders said, but a significant increase in avoidable injuries and illnesses. The lifespan of Americans is already seven years shorter than the citizens of other developed democracies, and I expect it will get even shorter. When you vote MAGAt (formerly Republican) you vote for misery and death.

Employees of the Department of Health and Human Services stand in line to enter the Mary E. Switzer Memorial Building on April 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Widespread layoffs began Tuesday across the agency.

Credit: Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images



The Trump administration began sending notices of termination to thousands of staffers at federal health agencies Tuesday, according to interviews with employees and officials at multiple agencies and e-mails reviewed by NPR.

The Department of Health and Human Services last week announced it planned to dismiss 10,000 people. These cuts come on top of around 10,000 people already leaving the agencies under the Trump administration’s Fork in the Road offer and early retirement.

Termination emails went out Tuesday morning to employees and leadership of agencies within HHS, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several smaller agencies.

Many of those workers only found out they had been fired when they tried to badge into the building after waiting in line and couldn’t get in, NPR learned from multiple […]