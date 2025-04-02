Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race, defying Elon Musk

Finally, we have some good news. You have probably already heard that Susan Crawford has beaten Brad Schimel for the Wisconsin Supreme Court despite the tens of millions of dollars Elon Musk spent trying to buy the election outcome for “monarch” Trump and his MAGAt cult. The media is covering all this, but as I have thought about what happened today I realized that what they aren’t covering is what I think is really happening. Trump made a deal with Musk. Musk would put up the money along with some of the other oligarchs to buy the U.S. presidency and congress for Trump and the MAGAt (Republican) Party. Trump, with their help, would transform America into an oligarch-owned and controlled pseudo-democracy. Musk would take the blame — why should he care, his wealth has made him an internationalist not a nationalist — and in return, he would get billions of dollars from government contracts (your tax dollars and mine) awarded to his companies. That was the calculation, but what Wisconsin has shown is that when American voters wake up this formula doesn’t work, and it has left Musk as a clown, and a growing liability for the MAGAts.

Susan Crawford has just defeated Brad Schimel Credit” PBS Wisconsin

Susan Crawford has won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, NBC News projects, allowing liberals to maintain their narrow majority on the battleground state’s highest court — and defying Elon Musk after he spent millions of dollars to oppose her.

Crawford, a Dane County circuit judge who was backed by Democrats, secured a 10-year term on the court over Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County circuit judge and a former Republican attorney general. As the first major battleground state election of President Donald Trump’s second term, the technically nonpartisan contest drew national attention and became the most expensive state Supreme Court race in U.S. history.

The outcome is a setback for Trump and his billionaire adviser, Musk. Trump endorsed Schimel in the final stretch of the race, while Musk injected himself into the center of it, spending huge sums of money, visiting Wisconsin days out from Election Day and frequently […]