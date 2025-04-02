Sanders Says 67,000 Could Die Awaiting Benefits Under Musk Cuts to Social Security Administration

As I am writing this the media is telling me that Republicans have won the two House races in Florida, a state where many people can’t get home insurance; where universities are having courses removed, and public school curricula is being altered from education to indoctrination; libraries are having books censured and removed; healthcare is being dismantled; and, elderly care is diminished. So what is the takeaway? The reasons America is becoming a second-class fascist state all trace back to American voters. In MAGAt government states Americans are voting for the MAGAt fascist coup to continue. They just voted for many people including young and elderly of both genders, and women who need medical care not to get the care they need, and often die.

U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) listens during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on February 13, 2025.

Credit: Win McNamee / Getty

“Instead of focusing on delivering benefits to seniors and people with disabilities, President Trump and unelected billionaire Elon Musk are systematically dismantling SSA.”

As the Republican-controlled Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday prepared to advance Frank Bisignano, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for Social Security Administration commissioner, a report from the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders warned that the number of people who will die waiting for benefits could more than double under a plan by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash SSA staffing by up to 50%.

“Social Security is the most successful government program in our nation’s history. For more than 86 years, through good times and bad, Social Security has paid out every benefit owed to every eligible American on time and without delay,” states the report from Sanders (I-Vt.), the ranking member on the Senate Subcommittee on Social Security, Pensions, and Family Policy.

Noting that “Social Security lifts roughly 27 million Americans […]