How did childcare in the US become so absurdly expensive?

As I have told readers again and again, one of the things that stands out about American society is how poor, and yet how expensive everything about childhood is. It is hard to be born as a baby in the United States, our infant mortality rate is the highest in the developed world, and even if the child survives American maternal mortality is almost five times worse than other developed democracies. Once born our childcare is the worst in the developed democracies. Now thanks to psychopath “monarch” Trump, and the pathetic weakness of Congress, all of this is going to get worse, much worse.

Families are taking out lines of credit, working second jobs, commuting for hours and forgoing careers. It doesn’t need to be this way, experts say.

Almost 20 years ago, Danielle Atkinson was invited to interview for a job on a national political campaign. It was a dream role, and although it would mean leaving Michigan, Atkinson felt the opportunity was worth it.

Then, she learned she was pregnant. It was a surprise – she and her husband had planned to focus on their careers before starting their family – but one that was welcome and exciting. But once she learned how expensive it would be to enroll her baby in full-time care, Atkinson made a difficult decision. “I was like: ‘Oh, my God, I’ve got to be near a support system,’” she said, recalling her decision to decline the interview and remain in Michigan, where her extended family could help with care. “I had to take a step back from my career to have the baby.”

This is an all-too-common experience for US parents, particularly mothers. Unable to find childcare options […]