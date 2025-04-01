Trump Just Ripped Up Federal Workers’ Union Contracts

Part of psychopath “monarch” Trump’s coup to dismantle democracy and a functioning government, is the elimination of any kind of collective action such as unions. This is the latest move to accomplish that goal.

Psychopath “monarch” Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City.

Credit:: Alex Brandon / AP

Yesterday the Trump administration ordered 18 government agencies to terminate their collective bargaining agreements and cease union negotiations. The move could strip hundreds of thousands of federal workers of their union protections.

President Donald Trump has taken significant steps to limit union rights for many federal workers through a new executive order. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced Thursday that Trump’s order instructs numerous government agencies to terminate their collective bargaining agreements and cease union negotiations, potentially stripping hundreds of thousands of federal employees of union representation.

A White House fact sheet accompanying the order states that the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, which allowed government workers to unionize, “enables hostile Federal unions to obstruct agency management.”

The administration is invoking an arcane provision in the Civil Service Reform Act claiming that collective bargaining rights can be terminated in instances where unions pose a national security threat. The administration’s […]