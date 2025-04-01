Trump Just Ripped Up Federal Workers’ Union Contracts

Yesterday the Trump administration ordered 18 government agencies to terminate their collective bargaining agreements and cease union negotiations. The move could strip hundreds of thousands of federal workers of their union protections.
President Donald Trump has taken significant steps to limit union rights for many federal workers through a new executive order. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced Thursday that Trump’s order instructs numerous government agencies to terminate their collective bargaining agreements and cease union negotiations, potentially stripping hundreds of thousands of federal employees of union representation.
A White House fact sheet accompanying the order states that the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, which allowed government workers to unionize, “enables hostile Federal unions to obstruct agency management.”
The administration is invoking an arcane provision in the Civil Service Reform Act claiming that collective bargaining rights can be terminated in instances where unions pose a national security threat. The administration’s […]
This is the culmination of decades long practices under both Democratic and Republican Administrations. The Democrats occasionally talk a good game but when the rubber meets the road they always cave to the wishes of their wealthy backers. The Democrats will have to propose radical change to win back the working class ( real multi-party democracy perhaps?). Think outside the box.
Where in the law does he have the power to force Federal contracts void? He really is a psychopath and it must be mentioned over and over again. Thank you, Stephan, for putting “psychopath” in front of his name every time you mention him. I have been doing that as well, but I also refer to him as No.2—a double whammy! I have to believe that MAGA people have been affected by his nonsensical, dangerous actions and some are finally starting to rebel. That’s what we need—for the average American to realize that he is destroying the country’s basic philosophy of a democracy and that’s why so many people want to live here!!! We have freedom, which he just can’t abide that EVERYONE as the same rights as he does.