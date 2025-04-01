Republicans are quietly trying to disenfranchise millions of voters

The first months of the new Trump administration have been dizzying with the breadth of executive actions to slash the social safety net, further enrich the wealthy, and inflame division based on outdated notions about culture and identity. While White House policy pronouncements have come with flair and political theater – such as the president signing orders on a Jumbotron – in Congress there are quieter but equally pernicious efforts aimed at silencing the votes and voices of communities across the country.
One such piece of legislation is the so-called Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or Save Act, which would require Americans seeking to register or re-register to vote to prove US citizenship. This dangerous bill would in effect strip millions of Americans of their access to the vote, while making the voting process more difficult and burdensome for everyone else. Rather than make our elections more secure, the Save Act would disenfranchise millions based on nothing but a series of debunked conspiracy theories.
Don’t fall for just one half of the scam. Democrats, too, are attempting to disenfranchise voters but in a different way. Oh yes, the Republican’s will work to strike voters from the rolls, while the Democrats will keep the names of your preferred candidate from the ballot. Same scam, just two sides of a coin. Just ask the Kennedy campaign, Green Party and Ralph Nader. This is a scam the hypocritical Democrats have been playing for many years. A pox on both their houses.
Block chain technology should be used for something other than a ponzi scheme of “coins” based on nothing or an uber-control monetary system.
Like an irrefutable chain of custody voting process, for instance.
Wish I knew anyone who could do this.