Republicans are quietly trying to disenfranchise millions of voters

It should be clear to anyone with an IQ higher than their height in inches (78 is considered retarded) that the Trump MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party is doing everything in its power to create a pseudo-democracy. They do not want a fair all-citizens voting election. Here is the evidence showing why I say this.

‘The Save Act would require Americans seeking to register or re-register to vote to prove US citizenship.’ Credit: J Scott Applewhite / AP

The first months of the new Trump administration have been dizzying with the breadth of executive actions to slash the social safety net, further enrich the wealthy, and inflame division based on outdated notions about culture and identity. While White House policy pronouncements have come with flair and political theater – such as the president signing orders on a Jumbotron – in Congress there are quieter but equally pernicious efforts aimed at silencing the votes and voices of communities across the country.

One such piece of legislation is the so-called Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or Save Act, which would require Americans seeking to register or re-register to vote to prove US citizenship. This dangerous bill would in effect strip millions of Americans of their access to the vote, while making the voting process more difficult and burdensome for everyone else. Rather than make our elections more secure, the Save Act would disenfranchise millions based on nothing but a series of debunked conspiracy theories.

Last […]