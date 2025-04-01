Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, April 1st, 2025

Pam Bondi orders DOJ to drop case accusing Georgia of suppressing Black voters

Author:     David Edwards
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     March 31, 2025 | 12:18PM ET
Stephan:  

Pam Bondi, incomprehensibly the Attorney General of the United States looks to me like a Barbie doll and sounds about as competent as one. But she is an unfailingly loyal vassal of psychopath “monarch” Trump and is doing his bidding to destroy voting rights in the country. Here is the latest in that trend.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered the Department of Justice to drop a lawsuit against Georgia’s 2021 law that allegedly targeted Black voters.

Former Attorney General Merrick Garland sued the state in 2021 because he claimed the law was “enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.”

Georgia’s law added new restrictions to ballot dropbox locations and shortened absentee ballot request times after more Black voters began using them during the 2020 election.

On Monday, Bondi said Garland’s lawsuit made “false claims of suppression.”

“Georgians deserve secure elections, not fabricated claims of false voter suppression meant to divide us,” the attorney general insisted.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised Bondi for the move.

“This reaffirms that the Election Integrity Act stands on solid legal ground,” Raffensperger said. “Our commitment has always been to ensure fair and secure elections for every Georgian, despite losing an All-Star game and the left’s boycott of Georgia as a result […]

  1. Terri Quint on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 7:29 am

    She’s so dangerously loyal to Psychopath No.2 that she is clearly out of line with case law! We have rules that have existed for 150 years or so that people have the right to trials and the rule of law and just can’t be spirited away to jail! She wasn’t the greatest AG in Florida either, but she is showing a side of herself that is not only embarrassing, but illegal, against established law! Shame on her!
    Americans must speak out about this wretch of an AG who only wants to please the psychopath!

