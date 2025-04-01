Grassley unveils bill to limit reach of judicial rulings

I hate having to do these stories, but the psychopath “monarch” Trump MAGAt (Republican) coup is the dominant trend shaping America’s future. Sen. Grassley put into office by Iowa voters is one of the most despicable MAGAts in Congress, and he is explicitly trying to dismantle the country’s constitutional judiciary system, as this article describes.

Iowa MAGAt (Republican) fascist Senator Chuck Grassley Credit: Rolling Stone

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced a bill Monday to limit the scope of judicial rulings, the latest in a string of GOP bills targeting the judicial branch.

Under Grassley’s bill, judicial rulings would be limited to the parties involved, meaning any judge’s order would not apply to others who may be similarly situated but did not file litigation.

It also requires litigants to pursue class action lawsuits if they seek relief for those beyond just the parties suing.

Any such move would bring a sledgehammer to a number of different lawsuits currently challenging Trump administration policies.

Grassley’s bill comes as the White House has feuded with a judge who temporarily barred the Trump administration from carrying out deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act as it has pushed to expel Venezuelan migrants under the law. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg was nominated to his current role by former President Obama. President George W. Bush previously appointed him to serve as a judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

“For a number of years, but particularly in the last few months, we’ve […]