Trump EPA’s Next Move: Making It Harder to Sue for Getting Cancer from Roundup

It has been known for years that Roundup causes various kinds of cancer, but that knowledge did not take it off the shelves of thousands of stores in the United States. Why? Because, of course, it was very profitable and Monsanto the company that made it, thanks to Citizens United, bought enough politicians to keep it on the market. Still, the judiciary was still working then, and Monsanto had to pay out nearly $11 billion to customers whose lives were negatively affected by Roundup. As this article describes, thanks to the Trump MAGAt coup, all this is about to change, and in a very bad way. Please if you have Roundup on your property get rid of it, and make it a point not to buy anything made or sold by Mansanto.

Photo illustration: Fei Liu / Photos: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg | Getty | Annabelle Gordon / Sipa USA



Every spring, summer, and fall, Jimmy Draeger would walk the length of his 11-acre property with a hand sprayer and a tub of Roundup. He’d mist around the flower beds, the patio, the fence line, diluting the concentrated herbicide with water as the label directed.

Nestled deep in the woods of the Missouri Ozarks, Draeger was used to seeing an explosion of weeds and shrubs in the warm months at the home he’s shared with his wife, Brenda, for more than 30 years. He didn’t think much of using Roundup to keep them at bay.

Then he was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma. According to a lawsuit filed by the Draegers in 2022, Jimmy had a chemotherapy port installed in his chest, developed neuropathy in his hands and feet, and lost control of his bowels, coordination, and sexual function. He became clinically depressed, vision-impaired, and unable to bathe without Brenda’s help.

Monsanto, the agrochemical company behind Roundup, was to blame […]