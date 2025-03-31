JD Vance is now in charge of making museums racist

Psychopath Trump is a lifelong racist, just as his father was, and with the help of his vassals, he is now making racism a fundamental trend in the United States. Even the revered Smithsonian Institution is being changed by this racism. Here is the latest on this emerging trend.

People wait in line to enter the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History on the National Mall in Washington.

President Donald Trump launched a new attack on a revered American institution on Thursday night—a habit of his—with an executive order instructing Vice President JD Vance to begin purging the revered Smithsonian Institution of exhibits that do not align with Trump’s vision of white male supremacy.

The Smithsonian is a group of museums mostly located in Washington, D.C., and a zoo that are revered and respected around the world for preserving American history and culture. The attractions are one of the crown jewels of America’s capital city and one of the primary reasons more than 25 million people visit Washington each year.

Trump wants to change that.

In