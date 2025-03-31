Europe looks to poach US researchers as Trump cuts funding

Twelve EU capitals want programs to bring over American scholars.
A group of European countries is devising a strategy to poach researchers in the United States in response to American government cuts in education and research.
Twelve governments said the European Union needs an “attractivity boom” to bring over talent from abroad “who might suffer from research interference and ill-motivated and brutal funding cuts,” in a letter to the European Commission seen by POLITICO.
The undated letter was addressed to EU Innovation Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva and signed by France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Spain, Slovenia, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania.
“It is urgent … to organize ourselves to welcome talents who would like or need to leave the United States,” French Research Minister Philippe Baptiste told POLITICO in a statement.
The U.S. is not mentioned by name in the letter but there are explicit […]