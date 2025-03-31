Europe looks to poach US researchers as Trump cuts funding

As psychopath Trump and his MAGAt vassals destroy American science institutions and agencies, a trend describing the U.S. future is emerging. As this article describes 12 European countries are offering many of the scientists from those institutions and agencies positions in their country. Frankly, if I were younger and such an option were offered to me I think I might accept it. What this means is that the prominence of American science is now likely to decline.

The undated invitational letter was addressed to EU Innovation Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva and signed by France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Spain, Slovenia, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania. Credit: Nicolas Tucat / AFP / Getty

Twelve EU capitals want programs to bring over American scholars.

A group of European countries is devising a strategy to poach researchers in the United States in response to American government cuts in education and research.

Twelve governments said the European Union needs an “attractivity boom” to bring over talent from abroad “who might suffer from research interference and ill-motivated and brutal funding cuts,” in a letter to the European Commission seen by POLITICO.

The undated letter was addressed to EU Innovation Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva and signed by France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Spain, Slovenia, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania.

“It is urgent … to organize ourselves to welcome talents who would like or need to leave the United States,” French Research Minister Philippe Baptiste told POLITICO in a statement.

The U.S. is not mentioned by name in the letter but there are explicit […]