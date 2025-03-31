All 50 States Show Rising Rates of Avoidable Death, While Comparable Countries Improve

The United States has the worst, yet most expensive healthcare in the developed world. Americans live shorter lives than people in other developed nations. The United States has more avoidable deaths than other developed nations. Those are facts. And under the MAGAt coup all of these facts are getting worse. Yet, have you seen any of this discussed on any television channel or any of the social media platforms that dominate most people’s understanding of what is happening in the United States? No. We constantly lie to ourselves about ourselves. Or just don’t talk about it.

Despite spending twice as much per capita on healthcare, Americans are still seeing growing rates of preventable deaths. Credit: Photographee.eu | stock.adobe.com

In a nutshell

Every single U.S. state saw increasing rates of avoidable deaths from 2009-2019, while most comparable countries improved their rates during the same period.

Despite spending twice as much on healthcare as other developed nations, the U.S. shows no correlation between higher healthcare spending and better health outcomes.

Most of America’s increasing death rates came from preventable causes rather than treatable ones, with drug-related deaths accounting for 71% of the rise in deaths from external causes.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND — More money doesn’t mean better health—at least not in America. An eye-opening study reveals that Americans are dying from preventable and treatable causes at increasing rates compared to citizens of other wealthy nations, despite the U.S. outspending every other country on healthcare.

This research, led by researchers from Brown University and published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compared death rates from avoidable causes across all 50 US states and Washington DC against 40 countries in Europe and the developed world over 12 […]