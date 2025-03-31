All 50 States Show Rising Rates of Avoidable Death, While Comparable Countries Improve

In a nutshell
- Every single U.S. state saw increasing rates of avoidable deaths from 2009-2019, while most comparable countries improved their rates during the same period.
- Despite spending twice as much on healthcare as other developed nations, the U.S. shows no correlation between higher healthcare spending and better health outcomes.
- Most of America’s increasing death rates came from preventable causes rather than treatable ones, with drug-related deaths accounting for 71% of the rise in deaths from external causes.
PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND — More money doesn’t mean better health—at least not in America. An eye-opening study reveals that Americans are dying from preventable and treatable causes at increasing rates compared to citizens of other wealthy nations, despite the U.S. outspending every other country on healthcare.
This research, led by researchers from Brown University and published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compared death rates from avoidable causes across all 50 US states and Washington DC against 40 countries in Europe and the developed world over 12 […]