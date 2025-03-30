Yet another Trump-loving creep is arrested for alleged sex crimes

The characteristic of the Republican MAGAt political world that really stands out to me, is the sexual perversion and dysfunction that defines so many of these White men. Particularly, their interest in pubescent underage girls.

Republican MAGAt Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn. Credit: Minnesota State Senate Website

A Minnesota Republican state lawmaker was arrested on Monday for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

State Sen. Justin Eichorn was arrested after he communicated with police department officers who were posing as a 16-year-old female, MPR reported.

In a scene that sounds straight out of a “To Catch a Predator” episode, Eichorn set up a time to meet up with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, but when he showed up, he was instead met by police who placed him under arrest.

“As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement announcing Eichorn’s arrest, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

In what should come as no surprise, Eichorn has fashioned himself a protector of children during his time in the Minnesota legislature.

In 2021, he came out against a