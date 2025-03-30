Wisconsin appeals court won’t stop Musk’s $1 million payments to voters after attorney general sues

MADISON, WISCONSIN — A Wisconsin appellate court denied the state Democratic attorney general’s request to stop billionaire Elon Musk from handing over $1 million checks to two voters at a rally planned for Sunday, just two days before a closely contested Supreme Court election.
The denial Saturday by the Wisconsin court of appeals is the latest twist in Musk’s deep involvement in the race, which has set a record for spending in a judicial election and has become a litmus test for the opening months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump and Musk are backing Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel in the race, while Democrats are behind Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.
Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit Friday, arguing that Musk’s offer violates the law. Kaul on Saturday later appealed to the state Court of Appeals, after a county court judge refused earlier in the day to hear the request for an emergency injunction to block the payments.
Musk plans a rally Sunday where he intends to give a […]
What is going on in Wisconsin is horrifying!!! We have reached the bottom of the barrel of fascism, dishonesty, hypocrisy, and who knows what else. It was a mere few months in the US, after 250 years, has reached its lowest point ever. And no judge will stand up to this?
No question, we have reached the lowest point in democracy in this country’s history.