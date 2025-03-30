Wisconsin appeals court won’t stop Musk’s $1 million payments to voters after attorney general sues

America’s judiciary like its law firms is partially corrupt and weak and partially ethical and strong. This appellate court decision is an example of corruption and weakness. How could any ethical court rule that open bribery of voters to buy an election outcome is legal? It brings into final focus for any ethical person why Tuesday’s Wisconsin vote on the open Supreme Court seat is going to tell us whether American voters still want to have an ethical functioning legal system, or if it is now possible for billionaire oligarchs to buy the outcome they want. If fascist Brad Schimel wins we will know that the United States is no longer a functioning democracy with an ethical legal system. If Susan Crawford wins it will tell us there is still hope that as a country we can still keep an ethical legal system and fair election process.

Functioning co-president Elon Musk leaves the White House. Credit: Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press

MADISON, WISCONSIN — A Wisconsin appellate court denied the state Democratic attorney general’s request to stop billionaire Elon Musk from handing over $1 million checks to two voters at a rally planned for Sunday, just two days before a closely contested Supreme Court election.

The denial Saturday by the Wisconsin court of appeals is the latest twist in Musk’s deep involvement in the race, which has set a record for spending in a judicial election and has become a litmus test for the opening months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump and Musk are backing Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel in the race, while Democrats are behind Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit Friday, arguing that Musk’s offer violates the law. Kaul on Saturday later appealed to the state Court of Appeals, after a county court judge refused earlier in the day to hear the request for an emergency injunction to block the payments.

Musk plans a rally Sunday where he intends to give a […]