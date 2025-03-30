Alarm as Florida Republicans move to fill deported workers’ jobs with children: ‘It’s insane, right?’

Beneath the smugness of Ron DeSantis, at Florida leading the nation in immigration enforcement lies something of a conundrum: how to fill the essential jobs of the scores of immigrant workers targeted for deportation.
The answer, according to Florida lawmakers, is the state’s schoolchildren, who as young as 14 could soon be allowed to work overnight shifts without a break – even on school nights.
A bill that progressed this week through the Republican-dominated state senate seeks to remove numerous existing protections for teenage workers, and allow them, in the Florida governor’s words, to step into the shoes of immigrants who supply Florida’s tourism and agriculture industries with “dirt cheap labor”.
“What’s wrong with expecting our young people to be working part-time now? That’s how it used to be when I was growing up,” DeSantis said at an immigration forum with Donald Trump’s “border czar”, Tom Homan, in Sarasota last week.
“Why do we say we need to import foreigners, even import them illegally, when teenagers used to work at these resorts, college students […]
True! The legislature is looking to vote in a law that high school students can work an eight hour shift—-before and after school? And we wonder why are student scores are as low as they are. This was for a 16- year old and up and also, the law allows 14 and 15-year- olds to work long hours after school as well! When do they study? When do they rest? My state gets stupider and stupider and is an embarrassment when once it was a lovely state! Shame on DeSantis and his sycophants in the state legislature. It’s truly an embarrassment when you see who has been governor and how great this state used to be under Democrats!!!!