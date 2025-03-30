Alarm as Florida Republicans move to fill deported workers’ jobs with children: ‘It’s insane, right?’

Fascist MAGAt Republican Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is one of the politicians who along with Florida’s fascist-controlled state legislature is creating the neo-medieval society the oligarchs wish to emerge in the United States. If the bill described in this British newspaper becomes law school children in Florida will become the replacement labor for the deported immigrants. Why shouldn’t peasant children work for their economic betters is the real issue here. Working peasant youth was one of the hallmarks of the medieval world. (The medieval period, also known as the Middle Ages is generally understood to have begun with the fall of the Western Roman Empire in the 5th century CE running until the rise of the Renaissance in the 15th century CE.)

MAGAt fascist Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and Florida high school students. Credit:Getty

Beneath the smugness of Ron DeSantis, at Florida leading the nation in immigration enforcement lies something of a conundrum: how to fill the essential jobs of the scores of immigrant workers targeted for deportation.

The answer, according to Florida lawmakers, is the state’s schoolchildren, who as young as 14 could soon be allowed to work overnight shifts without a break – even on school nights.

A bill that progressed this week through the Republican-dominated state senate seeks to remove numerous existing protections for teenage workers, and allow them, in the Florida governor’s words, to step into the shoes of immigrants who supply Florida’s tourism and agriculture industries with “dirt cheap labor”.

“What’s wrong with expecting our young people to be working part-time now? That’s how it used to be when I was growing up,” DeSantis said at an immigration forum with Donald Trump’s “border czar”, Tom Homan, in Sarasota last week.

“Why do we say we need to import foreigners, even import them illegally, when teenagers used to work at these resorts, college students […]