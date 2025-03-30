$500m superyacht, $32k-night-hotels & a $2m ring… inside the Bezos wedding of the century in world’s most beautiful city

Welcome to the oligarch world. It surprises me how little attention the media pays to the emergence of the neo-medieval culture the oligarchs have created. I don’t think most Americans can really conceptualize the difference between their lives and the lives of the wealth aristocracy, nor do they understand that these people are not nationals in the generally understood sense. They live in a borderless world.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have sent out invites to their anticipated wedding. Credit: Getty

JEFF Bezos is all set to splash his billions and marry bombshell supermodel Lauren Sanchez in what is being dubbed the “wedding of the century”.

The world’s eyes are now on the Bezos, who is reportedly planning to book lavish $32,000 suites to accomodate guests from across the world and use his $500 million superyacht as a taxi.

Expected guests include President Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Bill Gates.

The second richest man in the world has been engaged to bombshell supermodel Lauren Sanchez for two years – and their wedding has finally been confirmed for this summer in Venice, Italy.

After five years of dating, 61-year-old Bezos popped the question to Sanchez over a $2.5million 20-carat ring May 2023,

The couple hosted a decadent engagement party on their megayacht in Positano, Italy, in August 2023.

That same year Sanchez, 55, a former US TV journalist and helicopter pilot, told Vogue that she “blacked out a bit” during their proposal after seeing her multimillion-dollar ring.

Bezos, whose estimated net worth is $212 billion, reportedly placed […]