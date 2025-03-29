Women twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as men — but scientists do not know why

If you are a woman, or married to a woman, or with female older relatives, please read this fact-based research report on Alzheimer’s disease. Notice three things: First, the extreme gender disparity. Second, the racial disparity. Third, the hormonal factor.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have collectively been the number one cause of death for women in the UK since 2011. Data shown are for England and Wales in 2023. Source: Office for National Statistics, UK.

Changes to the female brain during menopause, together with social and cultural factors, might affect disease risk.

Globally, two thirds of people with Alzheimer’s disease are female. Although women generally outlive men, and thus face greater risks of aging-related diseases, a growing group of scientists have not been satisfied with this explanation and therefore have pioneered research on sex and gender differences in dementia to tackle this — and other unanswered questions.

One of these scientists is Roberta Brinton. In the 1980s, Brinton engaged in a conversation that would redefine her career. At that time, she was a postdoctoral researcher at Rockefeller Hospital in New York City, investigating molecular and cellular mechanisms of learning and memory. It was there that she met Rowena Ansbacher, a retired psychologist. The two women strolled for hours along the Rockefeller University campus esplanade, delving into the rivalries among influential psychologists such as Freud, Jung and Adler. Ansbacher lived in the hospital as a participant […]