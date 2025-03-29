Trump signs executive order that will upend US voter registration processe

Donald Trump has signed a far-reaching executive order that promises to fundamentally disrupt American voter registration processes, introducing measures so restrictive they could in effect disenfranchise millions of citizens if enacted.
Described by Will Scharf, the White House staff secretary, on Tuesday as “the farthest-reaching executive action taken” in the nation’s history, the order represents the latest in a long list of assaults against immigration, but also on current voting systems.
The sweeping order amends the federal voter registration form to require proof of citizenship in order to vote. It demands documentary proof for citizenship such as a passport to be eligible to vote in federal elections, empowers federal agencies to cut funding to states deemed non-compliant and instructs the Department of Justice to prosecute what the White House paints as “election crimes”.
The measure also seeks to block states from accepting mail-in ballots after election day, regardless of when they are […]
Again, another incident where the psychopath thinks he can control American voting! It’s the Constitution and Congress that decides this, not him. What a jerk! It’s really an embarrassment to all Americans to have such a person as our president and really reflects worse on the kind of people who inhabit this country. They would vote a real jerk in when they realized in the previous election that he was stupid and an uncontrollable liar! Americans who voted for him—-you are really stupid and not paying attention and it is you who have put the US in this terrible situation! Shame on you! Wake up! This is the United States of America, not some banana republic! The rest of us now realize what dummies you are!