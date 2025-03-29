Trump signs executive order that will upend US voter registration processe

The MAGAt monarch and the White oligarchs who seek to create a neo-medieval authoritarian state are doing everything they can to end genuine democracy in the United States. Here is the latest.

A person scans a QR code in order to register to vote in Maryland last year. Photograph: Jeffrey F Bill/The Baltimore Sun via Getty Images

Donald Trump has signed a far-reaching executive order that promises to fundamentally disrupt American voter registration processes, introducing measures so restrictive they could in effect disenfranchise millions of citizens if enacted.

Described by Will Scharf, the White House staff secretary, on Tuesday as “the farthest-reaching executive action taken” in the nation’s history, the order represents the latest in a long list of assaults against immigration, but also on current voting systems.

The sweeping order amends the federal voter registration form to require proof of citizenship in order to vote. It demands documentary proof for citizenship such as a passport to be eligible to vote in federal elections, empowers federal agencies to cut funding to states deemed non-compliant and instructs the Department of Justice to prosecute what the White House paints as “election crimes”.

The measure also seeks to block states from accepting mail-in ballots after election day, regardless of when they are […]