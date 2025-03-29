Republicans, Men Push Trump Approval Higher in Second Term

What amazes me is how the percentage of MAGAt monarch Trump’s approval rating remains so high. I see this not only as a political issue but, even more, as a cultural issue. It reflects the weakness, resentment, and insecurity of American men of all ages. It is such a powerful trend in America that it overpowers even issues of race, as shown by the number of black and Hispanic men who continue to support Trump in spite of his blatant racism and anti-immigrant attitudes and actions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Key members of President Donald Trump’s political base — Republicans, conservatives and men — show higher approval of his job performance at the beginning of his second term compared with the start of his first. His ratings have also improved among Hispanic, Black and young adults, although approval remains relatively low among these traditionally Democratic groups.

Increases in approval of Trump among these groups have more than offset decreased support from Democrats, liberals and seniors. Political independents and women show no change in their support for Trump between the initial months of his first versus second term.

Overall, Trump has averaged 45% approval in Gallup polls conducted between January and March of this year, slightly better than the 42% average during the same months in 2017.

These results are based on combined data from Gallup’s first three polls during Trump’s second term, conducted in January, February and March. The latest March 3-16 survey finds 43% of Americans approving of Trump, similar to the 45% from February but down from his 47% post-inauguration rating.

Trump’s average approval rating across the three readings is five […]