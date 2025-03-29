Canada Announces Bombshell Break With U.S. Over Trump

MAGAt monarch Trump is singlehandedly destroying a 200-year-old friendship and working partnership between the United States and Canada. The effect this is going to have on U.S. communities is going to be devastating. Trump is a resentful psychopath and not smart enough to realize that Canada will very quickly find alternative buyers for their raw materials and products, while America will have to find new and much more costly suppliers for those materials and products, and there will be great disruption in the auto, construction, and farming economies, and a significant increase in unemployment, as they are forced to restructure.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carne Credit: David Kawai/ Bloomberg / Getty

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney officially broke things off with the United States Thursday, marking a seismic shift in relations between the longtime allies.

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,” Carney said during a press conference, following a meeting in Ottawa with his ministers to “discuss trade options” in response to Donald Trump’s “permanent” 25 percent tariffs on all imported vehicles and auto parts.

“What exactly the United States does next is unclear, but what is clear, what is clear is that we as Canadians have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home,” Carney said.

“We can control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away. We can deal with this crisis best by building our own strength right here at home.”

Carney warned that Canada, which is currently one […]