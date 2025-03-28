Trump is a Threat to the Entire Human Species

As MAGAt dictator Trump’s regime continues its coup, although I am beginning to see ordinary Americans turning out in opposition, I still don’t see media or ordinary Americans acknowledging that this devastation of the country’s democracy is disordering the entire world and endangering the matrix of life on Earth, and that it is going to take years to repair this damage. John Alexander, however, outlines it very well.

It is not just America that is endangered by Donald J. Trump, but the entire human species. While these are worst case scenarios, they are real and his global threats come through in three specific areas:

– Nuclear weapons proliferation

– Global pandemics

– Climate change

Each of the threats could take years to develop. However, it is the policies of Trump that established and either set in motion new existential circumstances or greatly exacerbate existing ones. The biggest issue is that the consequences of his incompetence may be irreversible.

The Nuclear Weapons Proliferation Problem

The United States undisputedly has the most capable, technologically developed military in the modern world. However, do not confuse capability with credibility. Both are equally important. As POTUS, Donald J. Trump has irrevocably destroyed the credibility of our nation. His capricious and ignorant comments have eviscerated many decades of carefully cultivated trusting relationships. Through multilateral treaties, since World War II those relationships directly resulted in mitigating direct wars between major powers. At the heart of that security understanding was the North […]