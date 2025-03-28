Trump is a Threat to the Entire Human Species

It is not just America that is endangered by Donald J. Trump, but the entire human species. While these are worst case scenarios, they are real and his global threats come through in three specific areas:
– Nuclear weapons proliferation
– Global pandemics
– Climate change
Each of the threats could take years to develop. However, it is the policies of Trump that established and either set in motion new existential circumstances or greatly exacerbate existing ones. The biggest issue is that the consequences of his incompetence may be irreversible.
The Nuclear Weapons Proliferation Problem
The United States undisputedly has the most capable, technologically developed military in the modern world. However, do not confuse capability with credibility. Both are equally important. As POTUS, Donald J. Trump has irrevocably destroyed the credibility of our nation. His capricious and ignorant comments have eviscerated many decades of carefully cultivated trusting relationships. Through multilateral treaties, since World War II those relationships directly resulted in mitigating direct wars between major powers. At the heart of that security understanding was the North […]