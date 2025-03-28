Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, March 28th, 2025

RFK Jr.’s Mass Layoffs: How Many Jobs Top Health Agencies Will Lose

Author:     Kristina Fiore
Source:     MedPage Today
Publication Date:     March 27, 2025
Stephan:  

The United States already has the lowest-ranked and most expensive healthcare system in the developed world. Now, as the fascists continue their coup, it is going to get worse. The vast majority of Americans have no idea what good healthcare is actually like.

HHS employees demonstrate against job cuts. Credit: MedPage Today

HHS will slash 10,000 full-time employees, which combined with its previous buyout and early retirement initiatives, will take the agency down from 82,000 to 62,000 workers.

It will also create a new “Administration for a Healthy America,” or AHA, that will combine five independent agencies into one.

Shedding 10,000 employees will save the government $1.8 billion per year, the agency said. It announced the changes in a press release and a fact sheet on Thursday morning, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. simultaneously posted a video to X

“We’re going to do more with less,” Kennedy said in the video, adding that “this will be a painful period for HHS as we downsize.”

HHS provided numbers on how many employees would be removed from its key sub-agencies, but offered few specifics:

  • FDA will lose 3,500 workers, though this won’t affect drug, medical device, and food reviewers, or inspectors
  • CDC will lose 2,400 employees, and will focus on preparing for and responding to epidemics and outbreaks
