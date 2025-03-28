GOP Estate Tax Plan Could Mean Over $100 Billion Giveaway for Musk and Trump Heirs

As the United States transitions into a fascist oligarchic autocracy, quite predictably, changes are being made to the tax laws so that they favor MAGAt monarch Trump, his family, and his oligarch funders. This article describes the federal estate tax, something you may never have even heard of. This is the only media report I have seen on this. Part of the fascist game is to create so much chaos that all kinds of important governmental changes don’t even get covered. This is an example of what I mean.

Elon Musk stands on stage with Donald Trump during a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Tom Brenner / The Washington Post / Getty

Americans for Tax Fairness has crunched the numbers and found that a Republican push to do away with the federal estate tax—a measure that’s been described as an “aristocracy prevention act”—could yield billions for the families of U.S. President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, according to a report from the advocacy group published Thursday.

Abolishing the estate tax, a tax on the wealth of the richest Americans when they die, could save Musk’s family up to roughly $132 billion, and could save Trump’s heirs up to around $2 billion, according to ATF, which made its calculation using recent estimates of each man’s net worth. The top federal estate tax rate is 40%.

The group noted that “both the Trump and Musk families have undoubtedly set up elaborate estate-tax-avoidance schemes, as most superwealthy families do. Since we do not know what tax-avoidance schemes they have undertaken, we have calculated the […]