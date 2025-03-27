Trump administration to cut vaccine aid to developing countries

MAGAt Monarch Trump’s regime has just ended vaccine aid for millions of children in the developing countries. It is estimated that will result in the death of several million children. It will also ensure that Americans, particularly unvaccinated Americans, both adults and children, who travel to any of these countries may now be exposed to everything from polio to measles, and bring those illnesses back to the United States when they return. Since the U.S. healthcare system has been decimated, I predict we are going to see illnesses that have rarely occurred in this country recently return.

A Somali baby is given a pentavalent vaccine injection at a clinic in Mogadishu in 2013 through initiatives of the Gavi Alliance, Unicef and WHO.

Credit: Carl de Souza/ AFP / Getty

The Trump administration is planning to end funding for Gavi, a global health organization that helps provide vaccines and other life-saving care to developing countries.

A 281-page spreadsheet obtained by the New York Times lists the Trump administration’s plans for thousands of foreign aid programs, including financial cuts to the organization that buys vaccines for children, as well as scaling back on programs that combat malaria in developing countries.

Gavi is estimated to have saved the lives of 19 million children since it was set up 25 years ago with the US contributing 13% of its budget, the Times said.

“The US has historically been one of Gavi’s biggest donors and I hope that longstanding champions on Capitol Hill will urge the administration to reverse course,” said Janeen Madan Keller, policy fellow and deputy director of the global health policy program at the Center for Global Development.

She added: “Gavi is one of the […]