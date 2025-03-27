In 2025, a Gallup poll found that 9.3% of adult Americans identify as LGBTQ+. The population of the U.S. in the census of 2024 was 340,110,988. Now it is probably greater, but in 2024 that meant 31,630,322 males and females identified as LGBTQ+. So MAGAt Monarch Trump and his regime yesterday degraded the healthcare of those millions, both short and long-term.

Credit: Mark Lennihan / Associated Press

A surge of grant cancellations hit researchers focused on the health of gay, lesbian, and transgender people last week, as the Trump administration continues to target what it describes as ideologically driven science.

Last week the U.S. government terminated at least 68 grants to 46 institutions totaling nearly $40 million when awarded, according to a government website. Some of the grant money has already been spent, but at least $1.36 million in future support was yanked as a result of the cuts, a significant undercount because estimates were available for less than a third of grants.

Most were in some way related to sexual minorities, including research focused on HIV prevention. Other canceled studies centered on cancer, youth suicide, and bone health.

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said the agency is “dedicated to restoring our agencies to their tradition of upholding gold-standard, evidence-based science.” The grants were awarded by the NIH, an agency under HHS.

One canceled project at Vanderbilt University had been following the overall health of more than 1,200 LGBTQ people age 50 and older. Most of […]