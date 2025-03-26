There are 132 lawsuits against Trump. Pay attention to these two.

I predict we are within a few weeks of the final threshold to see if the United States still has a functioning democracy-based legal system. As this article describes, the answer to this question will come down to how the Supreme Court rules on these two cases. Speaking as a historian, the two worst Supreme Court decisions, in my opinion, of the 20th and 21st centuries are Citizens United which legalized the bribery of politicians, and the decision that the President is immune from being held accountable for any decision he makes in his official capacity. These two decisions are what has made it possible for fascist oligarchs to buy the politicians who will convert the country from democracy to autocracy, and to make it impossible for their chosen autocrat to be held accountable for the transformation.

There are many lawsuits challenging allegedly illegal actions by the Trump administration — 132 of them as of March 21, according to the legal news site Just Security. That’s a lot to keep track of.

Two issues raised by some of these suits stand out, however, as Trump’s most blatant violations of the Constitution, and therefore as matters to pay particular attention to.

One is the question of whether Trump can simply cancel federal spending that is mandated by an act of Congress, an issue known as “impoundment.” As future Chief Justice William Rehnquist wrote in a 1969 Justice Department memo, “it is in our view extremely difficult to formulate a constitutional theory to justify a refusal by the President to comply with a congressional directive to spend.”

The other issue is birthright citizenship. The Constitution is absolutely clear that anyone born in the United States and subject to its laws is a citizen, regardless of the immigration status of their parents. As one Reagan-appointed judge said of Trump’s attempt to strip citizenship from some Americans born in this country, “I’ve been on […]