Speaker Mike Johnson floats eliminating federal courts as GOP ramps up attacks on judges

The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, is not functioning as the leader of a coequal branch of the Executive branch. Instead, he behaves like a White House staff assistant. He is clearly a participant in the authoritarian dismantlement of the legal system of the United States. It has now reached a point where the fascist takeover of America now exceeds the fascism of Hungary and Turkey.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Facing pressure from his right flank to take on judges who have ruled against President Donald Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Tuesday floated the possibility of Congress eliminating some federal courts.

It’s the latest attack from Republicans on the federal judiciary, as courts have blocked a series of actions taken by the Trump administration. In addition to funding threats, Trump and his conservative allies have called for the impeachment of certain federal judges who have ruled against him, most notably U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who attempted to halt Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants.

“We do have the authority over the federal courts, as you know. We can eliminate an entire district court. We have power of funding over the courts and all these other things,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “But desperate times call for desperate measures, and Congress is going to act.”

Johnson, a former constitutional attorney, later clarified that […]