One of the keys to all fascist takeovers of democracies when the democracy is being taken apart is to so threaten and badly damage the legal system that when critics and opponents are attacked by the authoritarian, they cannot even get a lawyer to represent and defend them in the courts while, at the same time, the courts themselves are taken apart.

Law firms refuse to represent Trump opponents in the wake of his attacks. Credit: Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post

President Donald Trump’s crackdown on lawyers is having a chilling effect on his opponents’ ability to defend themselves or challenge his actions in court, according to people who say they are struggling to find legal representation as a result of his challenges.

Biden-era officials said they’re having trouble finding lawyers willing to defend them. The volunteers and small nonprofits forming the ground troops of the legal resistance to Trump administration actions say that the well-resourced law firms that once would have backed them are now steering clear. The result is an extraordinary threat to the fundamental constitutional rights of due process and legal representation, they said — and a far weaker effort to challenge Trump’s actions in court than during his first term.

Legal scholars say no previous U.S. administration has taken such concerted action against the legal establishment, with Trump’s predecessors in both parties typically respecting the constitutionally enshrined tenet that everyone deserves effective representation in court and that lawyers cannot […]