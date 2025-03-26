Alien Enemies Act Deportations Were Carefully Orchestrated To Keep Courts In The Dark

We are all watching the ongoing coup and the rising autocracy. What particularly stands out for me over the past several days is the deliberate carefully constructed dismantlement of our democracy’s legal system.

In this handout photo provided by the Salvadoran government, a guard watches the inmates allegedly linked to criminal organizations sitting on the floor at CECOT on March 16, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Trump’s administration deported 238 alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organizations ‘Tren De Aragua’ and Mara Salvatrucha with only 23 being members of the Mara. Nayib Bukele president of El Salvador announced that his government will receive the alleged members of the gang to be taken to CECOT. On February of 2023 El Salvador inaugurated Latin America’s largest prison as part of President Nayib Bukele’s plan to fight gangs. Credit: Salvadoran Government / Getty

They didn’t know where they were going.

Some called their families in tears. Others sent confusing messages to their attorneys, saying that ICE agents had told them that they were headed back home — to Venezuela.

But only hours later, the Trump administration would deport these detainees to El Salvador. It capped what TPM has identified as a multi-week effort to prepare for the removals while concealing its plans for as long as possible. The administration […]