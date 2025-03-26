Alien Enemies Act Deportations Were Carefully Orchestrated To Keep Courts In The Dark

We are all watching the ongoing coup and the rising autocracy. What particularly stands out for me over the past several days is the deliberate carefully constructed dismantlement of our democracy’s legal system.
They didn’t know where they were going.
Some called their families in tears. Others sent confusing messages to their attorneys, saying that ICE agents had told them that they were headed back home — to Venezuela.
But only hours later, the Trump administration would deport these detainees to El Salvador. It capped what TPM has identified as a multi-week effort to prepare for the removals while concealing its plans for as long as possible. The administration […]