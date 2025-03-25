NIH Ends Future Funding to Study the Health Effects of Climate Change

An important part of the psychopath “king” Trump’s coup and strategy to create a kind of neo-medieval society owned and controlled by Trump’s oligarch aristocracy, is to dismantle and disable any attempt to prepare for climate change. This report describes the coup group’s latest move. Why is this happening? The answer is simple: This is being done in order to protect and assure the continued profits of the carbon energy oligarchs who bought Trump his seat in the White House. Unfortunately, it is going to wreak extraordinary misery and death on what the oligarchs and “king” Trump think of as the American peasants.

Aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, in October 2023. The National Institutes of Health will no longer be funding work on the health effects of climate change. Credit: Mario Tama / Getty

The National Institutes of Health will no longer be funding work on the health effects of climate change, according to internal records reviewed by ProPublica.

The guidance, which was distributed to several staffers last week, comes on the back of multiple new directives to cut off NIH funding to grants that are focused on subjects that are viewed as conflicting with the Trump administration’s priorities, such as gender identity, LGBTQ+ issues, vaccine hesitancy, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

While it’s unclear whether the climate guidance will impact active grants and lead to funding terminations, the directive appears to halt opportunities for future funding of studies or academic programs focused on the health effects of climate change.

“This is an administration where industry voices rule and prevail,” said Dr. Lisa Patel, executive director of The Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, a coalition of […]