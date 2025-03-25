‘I don’t care what judges think’: Tom Homan doubles down despite deportation ban

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.

Border czar Tom Homan is a despicable human being. He is also stating out loud what psychopath “king” Trump and his MAGAt servants believe and Project 2025 stated clearly, and which the Supreme Court has ruled is American law. The President is above the law, and immune to any prosecution for his official decisions. By implication, the Court also said if his minions follow his Presidential orders they are doing nothing illegal.

Border czar fascist Tom Homan. Credit: Fox News / screen grab

Border czar Tom Homan doubled down after saying he didn’t “care” about U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg’s opinion in a deportation case involving Venezuelan gang members.

Homan was asked about his remarks during a Sunday interview on ABC with host Jonathan Karl.

“You said, I quote, I don’t care what judges think,” Karl pointed out. “Now, I know you have since said that the administration will abide by court orders. We heard Donald Trump say the same thing. So what do you mean when you say, I don’t care what judges think?”

“No, I don’t care what judges think as far as this case, we’re going to continue to arrest public safety threats and national security threats,” Homan replied. “We’re going to continue to deport them from the United States.”

“I understand this case is in litigation through the Alien Enemies Act and we’ll abide by the court order as litigated, but my quote was, despite what he thinks, we’re going to keep targeting the worst of […]