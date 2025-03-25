‘I don’t care what judges think’: Tom Homan doubles down despite deportation ban

Border czar Tom Homan doubled down after saying he didn’t “care” about U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg’s opinion in a deportation case involving Venezuelan gang members.
Homan was asked about his remarks during a Sunday interview on ABC with host Jonathan Karl.
“You said, I quote, I don’t care what judges think,” Karl pointed out. “Now, I know you have since said that the administration will abide by court orders. We heard Donald Trump say the same thing. So what do you mean when you say, I don’t care what judges think?”
“No, I don’t care what judges think as far as this case, we’re going to continue to arrest public safety threats and national security threats,” Homan replied. “We’re going to continue to deport them from the United States.”
“I understand this case is in litigation through the Alien Enemies Act and we’ll abide by the court order as litigated, but my quote was, despite what he thinks, we’re going to keep targeting the worst of […]
Homan is more than vile, he’s evil! He’s the one in the No.2’s prior term that came up with the idea that immigrant families should be separated and even today, 1000 young children have never been returned to their parents! And now he’s defying the courts? Who does he think he is? Time to go after this SOP and sock it to him. He needs to learn, despite working for psychopath No.2, that we have 3 divisions in our government, not one Executive Branch, and he must pay for violating a legal judgement!!! So cruel! Not just to immigrants, this administration, but so many departments in government that actually harm people’s health, wealth, education, safety, etc.! This has to be stopped and there have to be members in BOTH parties that now attack this lawless “ICE Czar!” It must stop now!