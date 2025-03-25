“Heads should roll”: Congress erupts over stunning Trump admin leak

When I was in government and held clearances I can’t even name, to get them the government went back and talked with some of my teachers. They were so fussy about security that when I told security that I did not want to have to take the ribbon off my IBM typewriter and lock the ribbon and the little ball with the type on it in a security vault every night, they put a grill on my office window, a combination lock on my door; and when I closed for the day I had to pick up the security phone they had already installed and say, “This is Op-00C, I am securing for the night, and the day’s password is (whatever it was for that day)”. Yet, psychopath “king” Trump’s administration is so sloppy about security that as Atlantic Magazine editor Jeffrey Goldberg reported a group meeting on an unsecured internet link, which accidentally included him, revealed ultra-classified war plans. Isee this as an example of the utter incompetence of the Trump administration, and the people he has appointed and the MAGAts in Congress have confirmed.

President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office. Credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Members of Congress in both parties exploded in anger Monday after the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic revealed he was inadvertently included in a highly sensitive Trump administration Signal chat on airstrikes in Yemen.

Why it matters: Some Democrats are already calling for an investigation and potential repercussions against the national security officials involved in the lapse.

“This is an outrageous national security breach and heads should roll,” Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), a member of the Armed Services Committee, said in a statement to Axios.

He added: “We need a full investigation and hearing into this on the House Armed Services Committee, ASAP.”

“We can’t chalk this up to a simple mistake — people should be fired for this,” said Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), another Armed Services Committee member.

Between the lines: People identifying as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, national security adviser Michael Waltz and Vice President Vance were among the 18 people in the Signal chat, per The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg.